Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma embraces heartfulness meditation

Rohit Sharma said he wants to bring some of my teammates to this place, one as a pristine getaway and two as a place for meditation.

Published: 03rd January 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Rohit Sharma speaks during a press conference

Rohit Sharma (File photo| AP)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma took to heartfulness meditation as he visited the global headquarters of Heartfulness in Kanha Shantivanam at Chegur near here on Friday.

The leading batsman accompanied by his wife Ritika met Kamlesh Patel also known as Daaji, the guide of Heartfulness, understood how Heartfulness meditation system works and undertook a meditation session from Daaji.

"As soon as I entered Kanha Shantivanam I felt an environment of positivity. It's very true when you are close to nature there is so much positivity and meditation will be more impactful. My experience with heartfulness meditation has been amazing and I felt so light and so positive. There is so much negativity around and we need to increase positivity and meditation can certainly help," according to a statement quoting Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma said he wants to bring some of my teammates to this place, one as a pristine getaway and two as a place for meditation.

"I know kids and youth want to have fun but it's important that meditation has to be on the top of the list that is how one can be aligned and stay in the game and can make the right decision and it is very important to be in the zone."

"I am delighted that he has embraced heartfulness meditation and this should also inspire many more to turn to meditation as a way of life to bring about balance in their lives," said Daaji.

As a part of his day-long trip, Rohit Sharma laid the foundation stone for the cricket stadium and training centre to be used by the students of the Heartfulness Learning Centre. The cricket stadium is named after Rohit Sharma.

"Rohit Sharma like all great achievers in the world, is an example of what the human mind is capable of doing when it becomes focussed. It is quite apt for a cricketer of his like to lay the foundation stone for the cricket stadium here and I am confident that some of students of Heartfulness learning centre, inspired as they are by his visit would one day emulate his feats," said Daaji.

The Heartfulness Cricket Stadium is one amongst several infrastructural facilities being made available for the students of Heartfulness Learning centre and will allow them to train and play matches amongst themselves as well as competing teams.

The other activities of Rohit included plantation of tree, witnessing demonstration of astounding feats of cognitive skills by Brighter Minds students, interacting with practitioners of heartfulness and extensive discussions with Daaji on various aspects of human excellence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma meditation
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp