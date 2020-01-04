Home Sport Cricket

Harbhajan Singh urges Pakistan PM to 'do needful' after vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

In a series of tweets, the Sikh cricketer, Harbhajan slammed the people who were involved in the violence.

Published: 04th January 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Harbhajan Singh (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan "to do the needful" after vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara.

On Friday, a violent mob gathered outside Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and pelted stones. The group was led by the family of a boy who had abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of the gurdwara's panthi. Later, the mob dispersed after police released Ehsaan, the boy who had abducted the girl.

In a series of tweets, the Sikh cricketer, Harbhajan slammed the people who were involved in the violence.

"Don't know what's wrong with some people why can't they live in peace.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place..very sad to see this @ImranKhanPTI," Harbhajan tweeted.

"God is one..let's not divide it and create hate among each other's.. let's be human first and respect each other's.. Mohammad Hassan openly threatens to destroy Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and build the mosque in that place @ImranKhanPTI plz do the needful," he wrote in another tweet.

India strongly condemned the "wanton acts of destruction and desecration" at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and called upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

ALSO READ: Attack on Pak Gurdwara shows minorities are treated badly there, says Jitendra Singh

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern at vandalism carried out at the gurdwara on Friday.

It said that members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Devji.

Terming the actions reprehensible, MEA said these actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year.

The MEA said that Pakistan "is enjoined to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and its surroundings". 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harbhajan Singh Pakistan Imran Khan Nankana Sahib Gurdwara
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp