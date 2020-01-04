Home Sport Cricket

When Rahul Dravid got 'standing ovation' but only for scoring single run

The incident had happened during a Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2008.

India cricketer Rahul Dravid hits a stroke during day two of the second Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid commonly known as 'The Wall' is renowned for his gritty knocks on the cricket field, but there was a time when he was given a standing ovation just after scoring a single run.

The incident had happened during a Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 2008. The batsman was batting at the score of 18, and it was then that he played consecutive 40 dot balls before his next run.

When the batsman finally managed to get a run to move to the score of 19, the entire crowd at the SCG gave him a standing ovation, and not letting the spectators down, the batsman raised his bat in appreciation.

On Friday, cricket.com.au's official handle posted a throwback video of the incident and captioned the post as--"Steve Smith's run of dot balls made us think of another famous SCG dry spell - this time it was Rahul Dravid's 40 consecutive dots in 2008".

In the ongoing match between Australia and New Zealand, the same thing happened earlier today, as the hosts' Steve Smith had to face 39 balls before opening his account at the crease.

ALSO READ | 39 balls, 46 minutes: Steve Smith makes slowest start of his career

When the batsman finally scored a run, the whole SCG erupted with joy and Smith was also seen having some fun at the crease.

The batter went on to score 63 runs in the first innings and Australia ended day one of the third Test at 283/3 with Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade still at the crease.

