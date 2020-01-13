Home Sport Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah doesn't shy away from hitting us on head, ribs in nets: Virat Kohli

One of the world's best batsmen, Kohli shared the experience of facing the top bowler in the nets, on the eve of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Published: 13th January 2020 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian player Jasprit Bumrah during a training session ahead of the first one day international cricket match against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Indian player Jasprit Bumrah during a training session ahead of the first one day international cricket match against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jasprit Bumrah doesn't shy away from targeting the batsmen's head or ribs in the nets, India skipper Virat Kohli says about his lead pacer, whose intensity knows no bounds even at practice sessions.

"According to me he's (Bumrah) the most skilful bowler in the world in any format of the game. To play against him, he brings match intensity in the nets. He's not shy of hitting us on the head or targeting our ribs every now and then," Kohli said.

One of the world's best batsmen, Kohli shared the experience of facing the top bowler in the nets, on the eve of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

"He's a proper, proper bowler and it's always nice to play against the best in the nets. I challenge myself to play well against him, not every day do you get to hit boundaries off Jasprit in the nets," Kohli said.

On the eve of the first match at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli and Bumrah were locked in a keen tussle at the nets.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli one ton away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's feat

"Bumrah has been playing for the team for last four years and this is probably the second time I have ever got out (in) the net, hitting a few against him and not getting out.

"One was Adelaide before the Test in 2018 and one was today. I'm glad that was the last ball of my net session, because he ran back to his mark, but I got out of the nets," said Kohli.

Kohli also said it will be a challenge for the Indian middle-order to face Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc and his colleagues.

"It is going to be a great challenge for them to face someone like Mitchell. He is a very skilful bowler.

Looks like he's back to swinging the ball like he used to, and that makes him a lethal bowler again," said Kohli.

"Anyone who has pace, once they find their length they can adjust anywhere, so pace is always going to be an advantage."

Saying that Adam Zampa played a key role in Australia's 3-2 win in India last year, Kohli feels the leg-spinner had more belief than other bowlers.

"His mindset was a standout for them in the last series.

And he made those important breakthroughs in the games that they won after having lost (the first) two.

"So, we have to be at our best game against them in the middle-overs and not think too much about what he's going to do."

He rated the Wankhede track as "probably the best pitch to bat in India" and "probably along with Adelaide - the best batting wicket I've played on".

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp