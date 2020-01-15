Home Sport Cricket

Concussed Rishabh Pant ruled out of second ODI against Australia

Pant didn't take the field for the second half of the first ODI here on Tuesday after getting hit on the helmet while batting.

Published: 15th January 2020

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India's young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the second ODI against Australia, scheduled to be played on January 17 in Rajkot. Though Pant, who got a concussion and didn't feature in the second part of the first ODI in Mumbai, has been discharged from hospital after being monitored by a specialist doctor, the left-hander has been ruled out of the Rajkot ODI and will undergo concussion rehabilitation protocol at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"After getting hit on his helmet while batting in the 1st ODI, Rishabh got a concussion and took no further part in the game. He was then taken to the hospital for overnight monitoring under a specialist. He is stable and all his scan reports are clear. He has been discharged from the hospital and will head to NCA, Bengaluru to undergo his rehabilitation protocol," the BCCI said in a statement.

"He is ruled out of the 2nd ODI. His availability for the final ODI will be based on how he responds during the rehabilitation protocol," it added.

The 22-year-old stumper was struck on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer in the 44th over of India's innings in the first ODI on Tuesday following which KL Rahul had to do the glovework when India came out to field.

India had lost the first ODI by 10 Wickets.

