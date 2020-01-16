Home Sport Cricket

Australia captain Aaron Finch expects India to fight back hard in second ODI

Australia gave the India team a reality check with a crushing 10-wicket win in the lung-opener on Tuesday.

Published: 16th January 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's captain Aaron Finch, second from right, is congratulated by Indian captain Virat Kohli, left, after Australia won the first ODI match between India and Australia in Mumbai.

Australia's captain Aaron Finch, second from right, is congratulated by Indian captain Virat Kohli, left, after Australia won the first ODI match between India and Australia in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RAJKOT: Australia captain Aaron Finch has no doubts that India will "fight back" in the second ODI here Friday after being battered in the series-opener in Mumbai.

Australia gave the hosts a reality check with a crushing 10-wicket win in the lung-opener on Tuesday, riding on David Warner and Finch's unbeaten hundreds.

But Finch said it would be silly to take India lightly as they boast of world-class players.

"That was a pretty good performance. I think our fielding was a little bit sloppy but all in all we ar really happy with how the boys went," he was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au' after the win in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni trends on social media after India's humiliating loss to Australia in first ODI

"They (India) will fight back no doubt. They are a great side, got some world-class players," Finch said talking about what to expect from Friday's match.

Chasing a below-par 256, David Warner (128 not out) and Finch (110 not out) shared a record opening stand as Australia cantered home in the first ODI.

Asked about his opening partner's batting display, the Australia skipper said: "He (Warner) is playing unbelievably well I think. It's so hard to bowl to him once he gets in. He hits the ball all around the ground, so stopping him from scoring is so hard.

"He is so clear with how he is going to bat, his footwork is pretty good. His mental state is unbelievable when he is out in the middle. He is so clear with his thoughts and his game. He is in top shape." 

ALSO READ: India will make comeback in series against Australia, believes Sourav Ganguly

While lauding his bowlers for their superb show in the middle overs, Finch hinted that Josh Hazlewood could get a chance in the second ODI by resting either Pat Cummins or Mitchell Starc in an effort to manage their workload.

"To be able to control such a damaging top-order with their lengths is brilliant. The ball just swung enough to keep them in the game all the time. They were so accurate which you have to be in these conditions," he said.

"The bowling line-up will obviously be discussed with Josh (Hazlewood) on the sidelines. With back-to-back games and pretty quick and a reasonably heavy Test load, I'm sure Josh will come in for one of them (Cummins or Starc) at some point.

"(But) Unless it's a forced change with a niggle or injury, I don't think it would be much," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Australia India vs Australia second ODI India vs Australia ODI series Aaron Finch
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp