Home Sport Cricket

Post contract dilemma, MS Dhoni starts training with Jharkhand Ranji squad

The 38-year-old showed up at his home team's net practice in Ranchi.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni began practising with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy squad. (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dropped from BCCI's central contracts list, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni began practising with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy squad on Thursday amid fresh speculation on his future.

The 38-year-old showed up at his home team's net practice in Ranchi, indicating that he is gearing himself for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

This was on a day when BCCI axed him from the list of centrally contracted players.

ALSO READ | Dhoni not dumped, doesn't qualify because he hasn't played: BCCI sources

"Even we did not know that he was going to come and train with us. It was a pleasant surprise. He batted for a while and did the usual training routine, " a source close to the Jharkhand team management said.

"We are expecting him to train with the team regularly from now on. His presence can only help the players," the source added.

In fact, Dhoni has bought a brand new bowling machine for his training.

While the Jharkhand team will have their red-ball routines, Dhoni will primarily practice against the white ball. Jharkhand's next match is against Uttarakhand, starting Sunday in Ranchi.

The team has returned home after an eight-wicket loss against Maharashtra in Nagothane.

Out of five games, Jharkhand have won two, lost two and drawn one.

He has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand on July 9 though he was seen training for the first time since that defeat in November.

 FULL STORY | MS Dhoni dropped from BCCI central contract list

India head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted that the celebrated wicketkeeper-batsman might retire from ODIs soon but will be in contention for a T20 World Cup berth provided he does well for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia in October-November.

Outgoing chief selector MSK Prasad has already made his stance clear, saying that the World Cup-winning captain can only be selected again on the basis of performances.

While Dhoni has not revealed anything about his future, he is certain to captain Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 IPL.

Since the World Cup, he has missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh, the West Indies and the ongoing one against Australia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni MS Dhoni contract Ranji Trophy Jharkhand cricket BCCI
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp