Home Sport Cricket

Anil Kumble reacts after PM Modi cites 'broken jaw' incident to motivate students

In 2002, Kumble while playing against West Indies in Antigua, was hit on his chin and injured during batting. But he emerged from the pavilion with his face bandaged ready to bowl.

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Kumble speaks to the media during a press conference. (Photo | AFP)

Anil Kumble speaks to the media during a press conference. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the example of spin-legend Anil Kumble bowling with injury during a match against West Indies as the "power of motivation and positive thinking". 

The former leg-spinner took to social media platform Twitter to say that he was honoured to be mentioned by PM Modi in his address to the students. Kumble also wished students ahead of their exams. "Honoured to have been mentioned in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM @narendramodi ji," he tweeted along with a video clip of PM Modi speaking about his exploits. "Best wishes to everyone writing their exams," he added.

While interacting with the students ahead of the board examinations named 'Pariksha pe Charcha' at Talkatora Stadium here, Modi said, "Motivation, de-motivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings. In this regard, I can never forget my visit to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) during Chadrayaan and the time spent with our hardworking scientists."

Modi was responding to a question asked by a student from Rajasthan named Yashashri who wanted to know what to do if the board exams put the students mood off.

Responding to her question, Modi said, "We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn't mean success will not come. In fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come."

Citing example of spin-legend Kumble, Modi said, "Similarly, who can forget Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking," Modi added.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: How do the two modern era ODI greats match up?

In 2002, Kumble while playing against West Indies in Antigua, was hit on his chin and injured during batting. But he emerged from the pavilion with his face bandaged ready to bowl. Kumble bowled 14 overs and became the first bowler to dismiss West Indies great Brian Lara while bowling with a broken jaw.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Kumble Narendra Modi ParikshaPeCharcha broken jaw
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp