Anil Kumble reacts after PM Modi cites 'broken jaw' incident to motivate students

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the example of spin-legend Anil Kumble bowling with injury during a match against West Indies as the "power of motivation and positive thinking".

The former leg-spinner took to social media platform Twitter to say that he was honoured to be mentioned by PM Modi in his address to the students. Kumble also wished students ahead of their exams. "Honoured to have been mentioned in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM @narendramodi ji," he tweeted along with a video clip of PM Modi speaking about his exploits. "Best wishes to everyone writing their exams," he added.

Honoured to have been mentioned in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji. Best wishes to everyone writing their exams. pic.twitter.com/BwsMXDgemD — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 22, 2020

While interacting with the students ahead of the board examinations named 'Pariksha pe Charcha' at Talkatora Stadium here, Modi said, "Motivation, de-motivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings. In this regard, I can never forget my visit to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) during Chadrayaan and the time spent with our hardworking scientists."

Modi was responding to a question asked by a student from Rajasthan named Yashashri who wanted to know what to do if the board exams put the students mood off.

Responding to her question, Modi said, "We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn't mean success will not come. In fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come."

Citing example of spin-legend Kumble, Modi said, "Similarly, who can forget Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking," Modi added.

In 2002, Kumble while playing against West Indies in Antigua, was hit on his chin and injured during batting. But he emerged from the pavilion with his face bandaged ready to bowl. Kumble bowled 14 overs and became the first bowler to dismiss West Indies great Brian Lara while bowling with a broken jaw.