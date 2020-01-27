Home Sport Cricket

From Vivian Richards to Virat Kohli, cricket fraternity mourns NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death

Bryant, along with one of his daughters, 13-year-old Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

Published: 27th January 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cricket community joined the rest of the world in mourning NBA legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, India captain Virat Kohli and West Indies great Vivian Richards offering their condolences.

Bryant, along with one of his daughters, 13-year-old Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. He was 41-years-old and regarded as one of the greatest hoopsters in the game's history.

"Saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & others on-board the helicopter. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world. #KobeBryant," Tendulkar tweeted.

Kohli and India coach Ravi Shastri were devastated with the news.

"Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by. Life is so unpredictable and fickle. His daughter Gianna passed away too in the crash. I am absolutely Heartbroken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family," Kohli wrote on his Instagram page.

"Absolutely devastated by the tragic news of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans across the globe #KobeBryantRIP #KobeForever #Kobe," Shastri wrote on Twitter.

Richards on his part said: "A true legend of the sporting world! Rest In Peace dear Kobe and his daughter.May the family have immense strength to overcome this sad time."

Australian spin great Shane Warne was "stunned" by the tragedy.

"Like everyone, I'm stunned, shocked and saddened to hear the horrific news about Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter who died in a helicopter crash. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely sad time!"

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya paid his tribute to "a true sporting icon."

A sad Ravi Ashwin wrote "One of greatest sportsmen of our time is no more."

Shikhar Dhawan said his demise is a "shocking tragedy."

