Virat Kohli thought of sending 'fearless' Sanju Samson for Super Over, but KL Rahul opposed

Needing just 11 runs off the last two overs with seven wickets in hand, New Zealand dug a hole for themselves yet again, taking the game to a Super Over two nights after doing the same in Hamilton.

Published: 31st January 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli (L) with Sanju Samson at the end of the Super Over. (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: India captain Virat Kohli on Friday said he has learnt an important lesson in the back-to-back Super Over finishes against New Zealand: To "stay calm till the end" and bounce back when the opportunity arises.

A nervous New Zealand threw it away yet again as a perseverant India prevailed in the Super Over for the second successive time to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20 International series.

"There's something new I've learnt in the last couple of games: when the opposition is playing well, you stay calm till the end and try to come back," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

MATCH REPORT: Super Over heartbreak again for NZ as India extend T20 series lead 4-0

New Zealand managed 13 runs in six balls and India got there effortlessly.

The India skipper said having come out victorious in two consecutive Super Overs for the first time proves the character of the team.

"We couldn't have asked for more exciting games, we've never played Super Overs before and now we've won two. It shows the character of the team," Kohli said.

Sanju Samson | PTI

Kohli said he initially thought of sending Sanju Samson in the Super Over alongside K L Rahul but eventually changed his mind.

"Initially we thought of opening with Samson and KL in the Super Over, but then KL told me I should bat because of the experience and the options I'll bring," he said.

ALSO READ | Why is Twitterati trolling New Zealand after Super Over defeat to India? These facts will tell you

"His (Rahul's) two strikes were crucial and then you knock the ball into the gap and take your team over the line. Sanju was fearless at the top of the order. He tried to take the momentum away, he should back himself."

Kohli also lavished praise on young pacer Navdeep Saini, who went wicketless on Friday.

"Saini was impressive with his pace again. We were very proud with the way we went about it," he said.

Virat Kohli Super Over India vs New Zealand Sanju Samson KL Rahul
