STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL Governing Council to meet in 7-10 days to discuss tournament schedule: Brijesh Patel

With the constant increase in coronavirus cases in India each day, BCCI is expected to shift the 13th edition of the IPL abroad, with UAE being its most likely destination.

Published: 21st July 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Cup

IPL (Photo | IPL Website)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League's governing council chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday confirmed that a meeting would be taking place in the next 7-10 days to discuss the scheduling of the tournament.

He has also said that the Board of Cricket in Control for India (BCCI) would be seeking the permission of the government to go ahead with IPL 2020.

"The governing council meeting is expected in 7-10 days time. There will be discussions on the scheduling of the tournament and we will also look at the operational aspect," Patel told ANI.

"We will continue to look at the coronavirus situation till September then we will decide whether we host the tournament in India or UAE. We have to take the permission of the government as it is mandatory," he added.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup out of 2020 calender due to COVID-19, window for IPL

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The T20 World Cup was slated to be played in October-November in Australia this year.

The IPL 2020 edition was slated to commence from March 29 this year, but it had to be postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, speculations have been rife for a while now that the tournament might go ahead if the T20 World Cup, slated for October-November, was to be postponed.

With the tournament being postponed, the BCCI is likely to now go ahead with the tournament in September-November window.

The coronavirus cases in India are rising rapidly so as of now it is not known whether the tournament will be played in India or outside the country.

UAE is being viewed as one of the top contenders for hosting the tournament, however, the BCCI has not clarified as to where they are looking to host the tournament outside India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brijesh Patel BCCI IPL 2020 Coronavirus
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam Floods worsen: Death toll reaches 85 and Kaziranga inundated, more rain expected
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp