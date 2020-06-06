After a breakthrough season, Kerala pacer Basil looks to push on

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

Last season was one to forget for the Kerala cricket team as they got relegated from the Elite Division of Ranji Trophy.

However, one of the positives from that dismal campaign was the emergence of a young new pacer Basil NP.

The 23-year-old fast bowler from Perumbavoor got his big break as he made his debut for the senior team in Ranji Trophy against Andhra Pradesh. He then went onto play against Vidarbha and faced stalwarts like Wasim Jaffer.

At the end of the season, veteran Australian coach Dav Whatmore, who enjoyed a lot of success with the team, left for Baroda and former India pacer Tinu Yohannan was appointed the new head coach.

Yohannan’s statement that he would actively look to promote youngsters to the senior team will come as music to the ears of Basil.

"Last year was my breakthrough season. I had carefully planned how I wanted the season to pan out and I had pictured myself playing for the senior team. To play with Robin Uthappa and Sachin Baby and Basil Thampi was exciting," said Basil.

The youngster took one wicket against Andhra and three against Vidarbha. He was unlucky not to have picked the prized wicket of Jaffer after the veteran cricketer’s catch was dropped off his delivery.

However, after a steady start to his senior career, Basil is looking to build on it and to cement his place in the team by impressing Yohannan.

He faces a lot of competition with the likes of Sandeep Warrier, Basil Thampi, Asif KM and MD Nidheesh being ahead of him in the pecking order. Veteran pacer Sreesanth's ban will also come to an end later this year and he will also be in contention.

"My first target for the upcoming season is to keep my place in the team. There is a healthy competition within the squad but I believe in sticking to my process and rewards will follow," he said.

After starting at the Perumbavoor Cricket Club, he honed his skills with the Ernakulam District Academy (A KCA run project) and swiftly progressed through the age-group teams for the state. He even was the leading wicket-taker for Kerala on many occasions.

Currently, he is honing his skills with veteran coach Biju George and can't wait to team up with Yohannan again when the new season kicks off.

"So many coaches helped me throughout my career. I wouldn't be here if it were not for them. I can’t wait to work with Tinu chettan. I have worked a lot with him in the past and hope we can team up again," he said.



However, Basil admitted that he still has to work on improving his overall game.

"Kerala now has bowlers who can consistently bowl above 140 kmph. I've always been a wicket-taking bowler and am good with consistency but I want to improve my pace and be able to bowl quickly," he said.

