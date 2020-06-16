STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MS Dhoni batting at No.3 would have broken most of the records: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir believes MS Dhoni could have have broken most of the records had he not captained India and batted at number three.

Published: 16th June 2020 08:24 AM

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli is considered the master of chases, but nobody can deny that former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be remembered as one of the best finishers that the gentleman's game has seen. Asked to pick one between the two to chase down targets, while Gautam Gambhir picked Dhoni, Irfan Pathan stood with current captain Kohli (provided they both batted at the same position).

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Gambhir said: "It's very difficult to compare both of them because one bats at No.3, one bats at No.6 or 7."

When asked if Dhoni batted higher up the order, Gambhir said: "Probably world cricket has missed one thing and that is MS didn't bat at No.3. Had MS not captained India and batted at No.3, probably world cricket would have seen a completely different player, probably he could have got many more runs, he would have broken many more records. He would have been the most exciting cricketer in the world, had he not captained India and had he batted at No.3."

Begging to differ, Pathan said: "But MS had all the chance to bat at No.3, he didn't. Look, I really believe that if you compare Virat and Dhoni batting at No. 3, I still feel Virat has a better technique. There's nothing that I am taking away from Dhoni, obviously, he has been an absolute legend of the game. Everyone has their own opinion. I will still take Virat any day."

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson hails MS Dhoni, calls him a 'special individual'

Gambhir though stood his ground and said: "Probably I would have taken Dhoni. Dhoni batting at No.3 on flat wickets, with the quality of bowling attack now in world cricket. Look at Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, in the current situation, with the kind of quality in international cricket there is, Dhoni would have probably broken most of the records."

Gautam Gambhir MS Dhoni
