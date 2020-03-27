STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni will get one last chance even if IPL is cancelled: Childhood coach

The Chennai Super Kings captain trained in Ranchi in the lead up to IPL 2020 and also led their training camp in Chennai before the league was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Published: 27th March 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: MS Dhoni's much-anticipated comeback with the IPL may not happen anytime soon in light of the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic but his childhood coach Keshav Ranjan Banerjee remains hopeful that the ageing cricketing hero will find a place in India's T20 World Cup.

The lucrative T20 tournament's 2020 edition, which had already been postponed to April 15, is on the verge of cancellation with the country in a 21-day national lockdown beginning Wednesday to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Dhoni has been out of action since India's semifinal exit in the World Cup in July last year.

"In the current scenario, IPL looks unlikely and we will have to wait for BCCI's call. His (Dhoni's) position will become tough obviously. But my sixth sense says he will get a chance in the T20 World Cup, which will be his last," Banerjee told PTI from Ranchi.

The Chennai Super Kings captain trained in Ranchi in the lead up to IPL 2020 and also led their training camp in Chennai before the league was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"I spoke to him last after he returned from Chennai and I'm in constant touch with his parents. He's doing his fitness training and is fully fit.

"Now let's wait for the BCCI's decision. There's no tournament. ICC tournaments are off till June. So we will have to wait and see."

ALSO READ | Mummy or papa?: Shahid Kapoor on picking between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier said the IPL would decide the fate of Dhoni, who will turn 39 in July.

But with IPL about to get shelved this year, the Indian greats including that of Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag, had raised a question mark on the return of the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper.

"True that he has not played a tournament (since July 2019) but for someone with 538 International matches, I don't think it would take much time to adjust."

"It would have been a different scenario for a beginner. But it's not the case with Dhoni he has got a wealth of experience. I think he will get a last chance," maintained Banerjee.

"He is fully fit and trained in Chennai for a week or so. Now everything is closed in Ranchi, earlier he would train at the JSCA.

But now he's confined at home and making use of the facilities at home. He has a gym, a badminton court, and a running corridor."

"I'm sure BCCI (president, selectors, captain) are aware of the scenario. They will make the announcement when it's the right time," Banerjee added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni COVID-19 T20 World Cup coronavirus IPL 2020
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp