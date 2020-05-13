STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's 'many' records? Wasim Akram has his doubts

Wasim Akram explains the difference between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Published: 13th May 2020 07:56 PM

The debate regarding Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli seems to be have no end. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has his doubts on whether Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's 'many' records, although he feels the India captain and ace batsman will go places.

"I'm a straight shooter; I say what I feel. I can't compare them both but I think, Virat Kohli will go places and he will break so many records. Can he break Sachin's record? I doubt it. He has far too many records. He's getting there but there's still time," Akram told former India opener, Aakash Chopra, on his YouTube show 'AakashVani'.

"He (Virat) is a modern great. Compared to Sachin, two different players altogether," said Akram who has had many memorable duels with the Little Master and has watched Kohli grow as a batsman from close.

"He's (Kohli) very aggressive, as a person, as a batsman -- positive aggression. Sachin was calm and yet aggressive; different body language. So as a bowler you read that as well," Akram said.

ALSO READ | 'My heart did not want him to get out': Ex-Pakistan captain on watching Sachin Tendulkar bat

"Sachin knew that if I would try and sledge him, he would get even more determined. This is my take and I might be wrong. If I am to sledge Kohli, he will lose his temper. So, when a batsman gets angry, perhaps he will attack you and that is when you have the maximum chances of getting him out," he opined.

Wasim Akram Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar
