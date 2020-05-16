STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Steve Waugh was easily the most selfish cricketer I ever played with: Shane Warne

Shane Warne had called Steve Waugh 'jealous' in his autobiography.

Published: 16th May 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Australian legend Shane Warne (File | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Spin legend Shane Warne said on Friday that his former Australian teammate and captain Steve Waugh was "easily the most selfish cricketer" that he ever played with. Warne was responding to a stat on Twitter which talked about the number of times Waugh was involved in run-outs during his international career.

"Wow ! So S Waugh was involved in the most ever run outs in test cricket (104) & ran his partner out 73 times - is that correct ? Mmmmmmmmm (sic.)" he tweeted.

He then said in a later tweet: "For the record AGAIN & I've said this 1000 times - I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI - I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat....... (sic.)"

Despite the number of years the pair shared the dressing room in the dominant Australian team of the late 1990's Warne and Waugh share a frayed relationship ever since Warne was dropped during a Test tour of the West Indies in 1999. Warne had previously called Waugh selfish in his 2018 autobiography as well.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli is 'freakshow', Steve Smith doesn't even come close to him: Kevin Pietersen

"Steve Waugh was the most selfish player I ever played with and was only worried about averaging 50," he had said in the book.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shane Warne Steve Waugh
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp