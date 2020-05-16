STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli is 'freakshow', Steve Smith doesn't even come close to him: Kevin Pietersen

In an Instagram Live chat, Pommie Mbangwa asked Kevin Pietersen to pick between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

Published: 16th May 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli (R) runs to complete a run as Australia's Steve Smith looks on. (Photo | AFP)

India's captain Virat Kohli (R) runs to complete a run as Australia's Steve Smith looks on. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said that he would pick Indian captain Virat Kohli over Australia's Steve Smith or even batting great Sachin Tendulkar. In an Instagram live video chat with commentator and former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa, Pietersen said that Kohli gets his pick because of the number of times he manages to complete chases successfully.

"Kohli is a freakshow, his record chasing winning games for India with the amount of pressure he lives under, Smith does not even come close to him," said Pietersen.

He said it is this factor that also puts Kohli above Tendulkar in his books.

"Again, Virat because of his chasing numbers. His chasing numbers are frightening, he averages more than 80 when it comes to chasing, he consistently wins games for India, he keeps on turning the numbers, and this matters to me as to how many games you win for your country," Pietersen said.

Kohli's extraordinary numbers in One Day Internationals, coupled with his tendency to register big totals while batting second, has led to many fans and commentators choosing the 31-year-old over Tendulkar.

While Tendulkar averaged 42.33 batting second, Kohli averages a mind-numbing 68.33. 7039 of his 11,867 ODI runs have come batting second.

ALSO READ | Can Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's 'many' records? Wasim Akram has his doubts

Smith, on the other hand, has superior numbers in Test cricket. However, he has not found as much individual success in his limited-overs career as Kohli has.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kevin Pietersen Virat Kohli Steve Smith
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp