STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Have no relationship with Shahid Afridi from now on, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan and his former India teammate Yuvraj Singh had recently come under fire for the appeal they made for people to donate to the Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight against coronavirus.

Published: 17th May 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India cricketer Harbhajan Singh stated on Sunday that he has 'no relation or tie-up with Shahid Afridi from here on' after the former Pakistan captain's recent comments on Kashmir.

"This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable," Harbhajan told India Today show Sports Tak.

Harbhajan and his former India teammate Yuvraj Singh had recently come under fire for the appeal they made for people to donate to the Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight against coronavirus.

"To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the coronavirus," said Harbhajan.

"Even our Prime Minister has said that coronavirus is a fight that extends beyond borders, religions and caste. So we were very clear with the cause that we were promoting, which was simply to help those in crisis.

"But this man is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits.

"I was born in this country and will die in this country. I have played for my country for over 20 years and have won many games for India. No one can say that I have done anything against my country.

"Today or tomorrow, if my country needs me anywhere, even if at the border, I will be the first one to pick up a gun for the sake of my country."

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir hits back at Shahid Afridi over Kashmir remark

Harbhajan said that he had made the contribution to Afridi's foundation as a humanitarian gesture but he said that his relationship with the former Pakistan all-founder has come to an end.

"One person asks me to make an appeal for the sake of humanity, and I did my bit. That was it. I have no relation or tie-up with any Shahid Afridi from here on," he said.

Afridi had earlier said that it 'does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place.'

"Save Kashmir," Afridi said in a tweet on Friday.

Harbhajan's former India teammate Gautam Gambhir also slammed Afridi for his comments. "Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?" said Gambhir in a tweet on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harbhajan Singh Kashmir Shahid Afridi
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp