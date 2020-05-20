STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Steve Waugh responds to Warne's 'most selfish cricketer remark', says no feud between them

When asked about Warne targeting him again, Waugh played down the incident.

Published: 20th May 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh. | AP File Photo

By PTI

SYDNEY: Steve Waugh said that there was no feud with Shane Warne as he never "bought into" provocative jibes like "most selfish cricketer" thrown at him by the spin legend.

Reacting to a statistic that Waugh held the dubious record of being involved in most run-outs, Warne had tweeted: ""Wow! So S Waugh was involved in the most ever run outs in test cricket (104) & ran his partner out 73 times - is that correct? Mmmmmmmmm."

"For the record AGAIN & I've said this 1000 times - I do not hate S Waugh at all. FYI - I picked him in my all time best Australian team recently. Steve was easily the most selfish cricketer that I ever played with and this stat," he said in another tweet.

When asked about Warne targeting him again, Waugh played down the incident.

"People keep saying it's a feud. But to me, a feud's between two people. I've never bought into it, so it's just one person," the World Cup winning-skipper was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

It is well documented that Warne and Waugh have never been best of friends.

Earlier, the spin king said that he had lost a bit of respect for Waugh as he dropped him during the 1999 Test series in the West Indies with Australian trailing 1-2.

"I lost a bit of respect for him after that. I believe he should have backed me - as I always believe the art of captaincy is to support your players and back them every time," Warne wrote in his autobiography.

"This gains the respect from the players and makes them play for you. He didn't, it's history, but I never found it easy with him after that." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Steve Waugh Shane Warne
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp