Don't know where these come from: Sakshi on MS Dhoni's retirement rumours

A hashtag, namely #DhoniRetires, recently started trending on social media but soon, it became apparent that it was just another false rumour.

Published: 31st May 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Sunday said the iconic former India captain has had virtually no presence on social media during the COVID-19 induced lockdown and therefore the sudden trends about him hanging up his boots baffles her.

"He has had zero presence on social media during this lockdown, I don't know where these things come from. I just don't know," Sakshi said during an Instagram Live session on Chennai Super Kings' official handle.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni is sleep talking about PUBG these days: Wife Sakshi

Sakshi had previously rubbished rumours of the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement from international cricket following the Twitter trends.

"Its only rumours ! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable ! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life ! (sic)," Sakshi had written on Twitter.

However, just a few minutes after posting the tweet, she deleted it.

Speculations over Dhoni's retirement have been in the news ever since India's exit in the 2019 World Cup semi-final to New Zealand as the former skipper took a sabbatical post that.

Dhoni's return to professional cricket was one of main highlights of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. It was believed that his performance in IPL would decide if he will be a part of the T20 World Cup.

The IPL 13 is currently suspended indefinitely and T20 World Cup looks all set to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic as well. The BCCI is looking at a October-November window to stage the cash-rich league.

