Can get you in as a counter attacking batsman: Virat Kohli tells Harry Kane

Kane's video had also got a response from former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who asked about the left-arm pacer whose bouncers Kane was evading.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) and English footballer Harry Kane (File Photos)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After England football team captain Harry Kane tweeted a video of his batting skills with tennis ball in an indoor nets and tagged Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the India skipper joined in the fun by responding to it on Twitter.

"Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Face with tears of joy. Cricket bat and ball. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli??," Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur striker, wrote while tweeting a video showing him playing some shots and ducking under bouncers.

Kohli on Saturday responded, "Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman."

WATCH | England football captain Harry Kane wants to play IPL under Virat Kohli; RCB, Jos Buttler reacts on Instagram

The RCB franchise, in response jokingly tweeted that they are looking to reserve the No. 10 jersey for the England player.

"Jersey #10 will do, @Hkane?," RCB asked him on Twitter.

