India vs Australia second ODI: Hardik Pandya showed how to bowl on this wicket, says Virat Kohli

SYDNEY: After coming up short by 51 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia, India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday said that all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed the way to ever bowler on how to bowl on this Sydney wicket.

With this win, Australia gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. Indian bowlers were once again made to toil hard and as a result, the hosts posted a big total of 389/4. Steve Smith played a knock of 104 runs while David Warner hit 83 runs. Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne also got among the runs for Australia.

Finally, in the second ODI, Hardik Pandya came to the bowling crease and he ended up bowling four overs. He bowled four overs and conceded 24 runs, and he also managed to take the wicket of Steve Smith.

"We were completely outplayed. I think with the ball we were not that effective. Didn't hit the areas we wanted to consistently. They've got a strong batting lineup and know the angles. Their total was a bit too steep, if you see we got 340 and still lost by 51 runs. With the areas they bowled, they were in a position to create chances, and with those chances taken, they were on top," said Kohli after the conclusion of the match.

"I think he (Pandya) gave away a bit of a bowling plan on this pitch, a lot of them bowled cutters. His bowling was out of nowhere I just asked him. KL and I thought even 100 in the last ten overs with Hardik to come was achievable. If KL and I had stuck around till the 40th over, we could have put them under pressure. The wicket was beautiful to bat on," he added.

India was behind the eight-ball right from the start of the chase, and it was only Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76) who could salvage some pride with the bat in hand. In the end, Australia wrapped up an easy win by 51 runs.

Earlier, Steve Smith and David Warner played knocks of 104 and 83 respectively as Australia posted a total of 389/4 against India. Opting to bat first, Australia once again got off to a flier as Warner and Aaron Finch hammered the Indian bowlers all around the park. Both batters went past their 50-run mark and the duo stitched together a partnership of more than 100 runs for the third consecutive time in ODI cricket.

In the final eight overs, Labuschagne and Maxwell added 93 more runs to Australia's total and as a result, the side posted a total of more than the 380-run mark. Labuschagne was dismissed after playing a knock of 70 runs while Maxwell remained unbeaten on 63.