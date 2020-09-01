STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'My uncle was slaughtered.. what happened was beyond horrible': Suresh Raina on attack on kin

The 33-year-old returned to the country last week after quitting the IPL, which begins on September 19.

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Raina. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunt's family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also died.

Raina's relatives were attacked on the night intervening August 19 and 20 in Thariyal village near Pathankot where they lived. His uncle Ashok Kumar (58) a government contractor died due to head injury in the attack by the robbers (Kale Kachhewala) gang. At the time of the attack, they were sleeping at the terrace of their house. While his aunt Asha Devi (sister of Raina's father) is in critical condition and fighting hard for survival.

In his Twitter statement, Raina, however, did not say that the attack, allegedly a case of robbery in Pathankot, was the reason why he came back.

"What happened to my family is (sic) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support," he said.

"Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes.@capt_amarinder @CMOPb," he added, tagging Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh.

When contacted, Inspector General of Police (Border Range), SPS Parmar said, "We have formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) in which is headed by SP (Detective) Pathankot, a DSP, and one more officer on the orders of Director (Bureau of Investigation), Punjab Police. The matter is thoroughly
being investigated and the culprits will not be spared."

Raina retired from international cricket on August 15, alongside former India captain and close friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

