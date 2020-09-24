Dean Jones was a jovial person

Kris Srikkanth By

I was shocked to hear the sudden demise of Dean Jones, who was in Mumbai as part of the IPL commentary team. I never expected this news, it is really shocking and very sad. The IPL has just started and this news has really shocked all of us.

I still remember the days quite vividly. It was very hot and humid. He played a brilliant innings in those hostile Chennai conditions in 1986 and was even hospitalised after his knock due to dehydration. I will never forget that innings and the tied match.

Jones was a very nice person and was easy to get along with. I found him to be very warm and passionate about the game. Jones used to commentate in the Tamil Nadu Premier League organised by TNCA and was very popular here.

As a commentator, he was spot on and had in depth knowledge of the game. Having played for Australia with distinction his views were well received by one and all. He was a good student of the game and this helped him while commentating on the technical aspects of the game.

He was a solid batsman who served Australia well for long. He played along with the likes of Allan Border with distinction. But none can forget his double century in Chennai in the tied Test in 1986 where Bobby Simpson was the manager of the Australian team.

Jones was a good friend and we will certainly miss him. I offer my condolences to his family.

(As told to Ashok Venugopal)