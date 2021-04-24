STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets for second win of season

It is second win of the season for the Royals from five matches while KKR have managed to get just one win under their belt, thus far.

Published: 24th April 2021 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals celebrate the wicket of KKR's Rahul Tripathi in an IPL 2021 game in Mumbai

Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals celebrate the wicket of KKR's Rahul Tripathi in an IPL 2021 game in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chris Morris' four-wicket burst in the death overs and skipper Sanju Samson's measured innings gave Rajasthan Royals a much needed win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Saturday.

Royals pacers, who were smart with their change of pace, restricted KKR to 133 for nine after Samson opted to bowl first. Royals lost their openers, Jos Buttler (5) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (22), in the powerplay but they never lost control of the chase and got over the line in 18.5 overs for their second win in five matches.

For KKR, it was their fourth loss in five matches. Morris, the most expensive player in the IPL auction history, proved his worth with figures of four for 23 in four overs. The other pacers, Jaydev Unadkat (1/25), Chetan Sakariya (1/31) and Mustafizur Rahman (1/22), also made valuable contributions.

Royals witnessed a nervy moment early in the chase when Buttler received a nasty blow on his helmet as he tried to negotiate a sharp bouncer from Pat Cummins. Soon after, the England cricketer was trapped in front by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Jaiswal, playing his first game of the season, played some exquisite strokes before getting caught in the deep. Royals were 50 for two in the first six overs. After Jaiswal's dismissal, Samson (42 not out off 41) stitched a 45-run stand with Shivam Dube (22) before getting his team home alongside David Miller (24 not out off 23).

Samson, who is known for his free flowing strokeplay, curbed his natural instinct to anchor the chase. Earlier, KKR were not able to find rhythm in their underwhelming innings. The highly rated Shubman Gill (11) disappointed yet again.

ALSO READ| KKR vs RR: Sanju Samson hails bowlers, Eoin Morgan rues ordinary batting

He was dropped before his uncomfortable stay in the middle finally ended with a run out off a brilliant direct hit from Buttler. The Royals pacers were impressive with their variations and did not offer the batsmen any freebies in the Powerplay as KKR laboured to 25 for one in six overs.

It became 45 for two in the eighth over when Gill's opening partner Nitish Rana (22) made room to cut a wide ball off Sakariya but the extra bounce led to his downfall as he ended up edging it to the wicketkeeper.

Skipper Eoin Morgan sent Sunil Narine ahead of himself to give the innings a much needed boost but it did not work with the West Indian departing after hitting one boundary, leaving KKR at 55 for three in 10 overs.

KKR's troubles worsened after Morgan got was run out without facing a ball following a bad mix-up with Rahul Tripathi (36 off 26). Their most destructive batsman Andre Russell had to wait till the 16th over to get into the middle with the innings not going anywhere at 94 for five.

Dinesh Karthik (25 off 24) came up with some badly needed boundaries in his bid to improve the scoring rate. Russell smashed a straight six off Morris in the fifth ball he faced but that remained his only big hit of the night.

ALSO READ| You just need a win to catch the momentum: Dinesh Karthik on KKR's three consecutive defeats

Morris removed both Russell and Karthik in the same over which allowed Royals to limit KKR to under 140.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 133 for 9 in 20 overs (R Tripathi 36, D Karthik 25; C Morris 4/23) lost to Rajasthan Royals: 134 for 4 in 18.5 overs (S Samson 42 not out, D Miller 24 not out; V Charavarthy 2/32).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight riders KKR VS RR IPL 2021 IPL 14 IPL updates IPL score
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp