Considering Afghanistan players' mental health, Pakistan series postponed indefinitely

Afghanistan was supposed to host Pakistan in Sri Lanka from September 3 but on Monday both the ACB and PCB mutually agreed to host the series in Pakistan.

Published: 24th August 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan cricket team players during a practice session.

Afghanistan cricket team players during a practice session. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KABUL: Afghanistan's three-match ODI series against Pakistan has been postponed indefinitely due to logistical issues and keeping in mind the mental health of the players following Taliban's takeover of the strife-torn nation.

However, later in the day, ACB came to the conclusion that it was best to put the series on hold with its players not getting enough time to prepare due to the regime change in the country.

The flight operations have also been suspended at Kabul airport.

"Due to the overall conditions including mental health of the players, we had to postpone the series," ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari told PTI.

Shinwari had earlier said that he doesn't expect cricket to face any issues under Taliban rule as it has "always supported the game".

Both the boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022.

"We have worked very closely with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to make this series happen and were keen to play them in the inaugural bilateral series, but we understand their challenges and have, therefore, agreed to reschedule the series for 2022.

"The PCB historically enjoys an excellent relationship with the ACB and will do everything to ensure the series is played in 2022 as it is critical for both the sides in terms of direct qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023," said PCB Director International Zakir Khan in a statement.

