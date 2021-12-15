STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'I am tired of clarifying': There is no rift between me and Rohit, says Kohli

"My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction, along with Rahul Bhai and Rohit, both of them will have my full support moving forward," said Kohli

Virat Kohli and batsman Rohit Sharma

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli (Right) and Rohit Sharma (left). (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday clarified his relationship with opening batter and white-ball captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma was named India's new ODI skipper last week and he takes the reins from Kohli as India gear up for the South Africa series.

There were reports that alleged a rift between Kohli and Rohit but the Indian Test skipper said there was no strain between him and Rohit.

"There is no rift between me and Rohit Sharma. I have clarified multiple times in the last 2.5 years and now I am tired of clarifying things. I can guarantee you that my communication will never be to take my team down till I am playing cricket. It is my commitment towards Indian cricket," said Kohli in the virtual press conference.

Kohli said his responsibility is to push Team India in the right direction and both white-ball skipper Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid will have his full support.

"My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction, along with Rahul Bhai and Rohit, both of them will have my full support moving forward," said Kohli.

Meanwhile, Rohit will miss the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. Kohli will lead India in the South Africa Test series from December 26.

India's squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

