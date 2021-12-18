STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'Let's not take this further': BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly over Virat Kohli's remarks on captaincy

A day after Kohli was removed as the ODI captain, BCCI President Ganguly had said that the matter is with the BCCI and they will deal with it.

Published: 18th December 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Friday refused to speak on white-ball captaincy row following remarks of Virat Kohli on his earlier comments. "Let's not take this further, I have nothing to say," Sourav Ganguly told reporters here.

Asked if there would be any action taken against Virat Kohli after the South Africa tour, Ganguly said, "I have nothing to say. It is the matter of the BCCI and they will only deal with it."

ALSO READ| Sourav​ Ganguly should give an explanation: Madan Lal on rift between Virat Kohli-BCCI

A day after Kohli was removed as the ODI captain, BCCI President Ganguly had told ANI that he had indeed spoken to Virat regarding the leadership change adding that he had requested Virat to also not give up the T20I captaincy.

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly had told ANI.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him," the BCCI president had added.

ALSO READ| 'BCCI will deal with it': Ganguly responds to Kohli's comments on ODI captaincy

However, Virat Kohli held a press conference on Wednesday and contradicted Ganguly, saying he was never asked to leave the T20I captaincy. "Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for the Test series," said Kohli while replying to a query from ANI.

Virat Kohli-led Indian red-ball squad is in Johannesburg, South Africa, to lock horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series. The first test match begins on December 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly BCCI Virat Kohli Kohli captaincy issue
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp