Other players might now do a Quinton de Kock and retire early, says shocked Alviro Pietersen

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Quinton de Kock's sudden retirement from Test cricket has shocked former South Africa opener Alviro Petersen who feels more players might follow in the footsteps of the wicketkeeper-batter in the near future.

At just 29 years of age and after having played 54 Tests, de Kock announced his retirement from the traditional format at the end of the opening Test against India, which the Proteas lost by 113 runs at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

De Kock would, however, be be available for ODIs and T20s in future.

"To be honest, I am a bit shocked by his decision," said Petersen, who played in 36 Tests for South Africa, scoring five centuries, largely as opening partner to Graeme Smith.

"During the lunch break of day five in Centurion, I noticed that he was not quite 100 percent because Quinny is a player who likes to play his shots," Pietersen was quoted as saying by timeslive.co.za. "Often when there is stuff happening with family or you are on a long tour, one foot is always on the plane and I had the sense that with him it was almost like one foot was already at home."

A former Test captain, de Kock said he will continue playing in the white-ball formats for the Proteas, with a lot of focus on franchise-based T20 leagues.

"I am surprised but you can also understand that all the lucrative T20 leagues around the world and The Hundred (franchise 100-ball cricket tournament in the UK) now have changed the mindset of players," Petersen said.

"In the past, Test cricket was the pinnacle and slowly that is being changed with guys looking after their financial wellbeing. Priorities have changed and he won't struggle to get a T20 or The Hundred contract," he added.

De Kock has featured for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.