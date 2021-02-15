Former England captain Vaughan hails Ashwin's ruthless batting performance

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Ravichandran Ashwin scored a fantastic century against England on day three of the ongoing second Test, former Three Lions skipper Michael Vaughan hailed the all-rounder's performance and termed it as "ruthless".

"Ruthless performance by @ashwinravi99!!! India has so many more skilled players for these conditions. High class .. #INDvENG," tweeted Vaughan.

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne also took to Twitter to congratulate Ashwin on a fantastic knock in such trying and testing conditions.

"Well played, just a terrific knock that was on a tough spinning surface! India has now made 614 runs with one wicket in hand," tweeted Warne.

Ashwin scored a century as India was bowled out for 286 in the second innings on day three of the ongoing second Test against England here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Ishant Sharma scored seven runs and he fell when India's score read 237 but Ashwin formed a crucial 49-run stand with Mohammed Siraj and the duo took the hosts' score to 286 and the lead was extended to 481 runs.

Ashwin came to the crease when India's score read 106/6 and he along with skipper Virat Kohli formed a crucial 96-run partnership. Now, England has been set a target of 482 to go 2-0 up in the four-match series.