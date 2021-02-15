STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We never complain when we are given green tops overseas, mindset needs a change: Indian bowler Axar Patel

Axar explained that on this track, one needs to hit the deck hard in order to make use of the turn-on offer.

Published: 15th February 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

India's Axar Patel celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the 3rd day of the second test against England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

India's Axar Patel celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the 3rd day of the second test against England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Debutant slow left-arm bowler Axar Patel feels that critics of spinner-friendly tracks need to change their mindset as Indian cricket team has never complained about tackling seamer-friendly green tops overseas.

The likes of former England captain Michael Vaughan termed the Chepauk pitch, used for the second Test, as "under-prepared" but India had two centurions with three players scoring half tons across two innings and 180 plus overs.

"If you are talking about pitch, I don't think any ball hit the helmet. There is normal spin on offer. We are playing on same track and scoring runs, so I don't think anyone should have any problems and feel that wicket is like this or that and so on and so forth," Axar said.

The 27-year-old Gujarat left-arm spinner, whose debut Test is also his 50th international game for India, took a dig at the English commentators and media for their take on the Chepauk surface.

"Also when we go overseas, we never complained while playing on seaming track and complained that there is more grass on the wicket. I think people need to change their mindset rather than thinking about the wicket," he said at the end of third day's play.

ALSO READ: 'Would love to credit' Vikram Rathour for my batting, says Indian player Ashwin after century 

Axar explained that on this track, one needs to hit the deck hard in order to make use of the turn on offer.

"On this wicket, there is help for spinners so you don't need to do anything extra," he said.

"When you are putting a bit more effort and body into the ball, then you are getting the ball to spin. When you are hitting the deck hard, then only you are getting the ball to turn. 

"If you are releasing it slowly, there is not much help for the slow bowlers. So hitting the deck with a decent speed is important and that's creating difficulty for batsmen. If you bowl slow, then batsman are moving to back foot and adjusting," Axar said.

So was India's batting performance a statement to all those who panned the track? "When we play, we don't think that outside world matters to us and we would like to give a message. We played normal cricket. If it was fourth day, we would have thought about declaring but it was third day and we had enough time. We thought we have to bat long," he spoke about the team's strategy.

Having already picked up four wickets to Ravichandran Ashwin's six in the game so far, the injured Ravindra Jadeja's stopgap replacement spoke about the respect he has for his senior national and IPL teammate.

"Myself and Ash have played a lot of cricket together and I have learnt a lot over the years about mindset from him. We have different actions and variations, so we generally talk about mindsets and working out various batsmen."

He was in line for a debut during the first Test but a knee niggle at the eleventh hour led to him being sidelined.

"Actually, I didn't want to play my first match with a niggle and if I broke down in the middle of the game, that would have put my team in trouble. It wouldn't have been a good thing and I didn't want that to happen.

"So it was a conscious decision taken after consulting the physio. I was frustrated but positive side is I could give my 100 percent in second match."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Axar Patel India vs England second test India
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp