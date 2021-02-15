STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Would love to credit' Vikram Rathour for my batting, says Indian player Ashwin after century 

Ashwin also talked about how he got to his century while batting with tailenders.

Indian player Ashwin celebrates after scoring hundred during the 3rd day of second cricket test against England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday. (Photo | bcci.tv)

By ANI

CHENNAI: After scoring his fifth Test century and lifting his side to the respectable total in the second innings, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin credited batting coach Vikram Rathour for his success on the spin-heavy wicket and said "would love to credit him" for recent knocks in the red-ball cricket.

Ashwin was the show-stopper for India on the third day as he played a knock of 106 runs and then bagged a crucial wicket of opener Rory Burns (25). The hosts were bowled out for 286 in the final session of the day and set a target of 482 runs against visitors to take the 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

At stumps on day three, England's score read 53/3 with skipper Joe Root and Dan Lawrence still unbeaten on two and 19 runs respectively. Visitors still require 429 runs to win the game.

"I will sleep well through the night, that is all that I am thinking. Even after the last Test, we spoke about how we are going to counter Leach and probably bring sweep to the game. Last time, I was sweeping, I was 19 years old, I hit a bit of sweep shots well today. I am thankful the plan has paid off. Sort of had a very good day. I can't say it's been happening in the last three days, I have been practicisng with Vikram Rathore (batting coach), I would love to credit him with how my batting has come through over the last four- five matches," Ashwin told host broadcaster after the conclusion of play.

ALSO READ: Former England captain Vaughan hails Ashwin's ruthless batting performance

Ashwin further talked about how he got to his century while batting with tailenders.

"I don't know when the next Test is going to be here, but I am pleased. In the past, he's (Ishant) been with me when I got hundreds at home and once Siraj came, I knew how to approach. I was thrilled for his batting and told him to go through the line of the ball. It was amazing to see how excited he was when I got my hundred. I don't know what the team is feeling like but I am sure they are thrilled. I can't thank the crowd enough, they have been very supportive," he added.

Openers Dom Sibley (3) and Rory Burns (25) failed to provide a solid stand for the visitors and were picked by Patel and Ashwin respectively.

After losing openers early, England sent Jack Leach as nightwatchman but that move also did not work for the visitors. Leach was sent back to the pavilion on a single ball duck by Patel. Root and Lawrence played cautiously and made sure that the side did not suffer any hiccup on the day.

In the final session, 31.5 overs were bowled as both the teams together scored 118 runs with a loss of five wickets.

