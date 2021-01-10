STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Faced racism in Sydney earlier too, needs to be dealt with iron fist, says Indian bowler Ashwin

Local media reported that six people were expelled from the ground by the security during the nearly 10-minute halt in the on-ground proceedings.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

By PTI

SYDNEY: Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said racist abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground is not new and needs to be dealt with an iron fist after some spectators were ejected for targetting Indian players during the ongoing third Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Speaking at the end of the fourth day's play, Ashwin said the Indian players have faced racism in Sydney earlier too.

"We have faced racism in Sydney earlier too. It needs to be dealt with iron fist," Ashwin told reporters at the post-day press conference.

ALSO READ: Awaiting ICC's investigation in racial abuse matter, strongest measure to be taken, says CA

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the match after India pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of abuse from a section of the crowd here, leading to expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from the host board.

Ashwin added, "In 2011, I didn't know what racism is and how you are made to feel small. And people also join the laugh."

Australian coach Justin Langer also condemned the unsavoury incident.

