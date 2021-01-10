SCG racism: Harbhajan Singh says Australian fans made fun of his religion, skin colour

By ANI

Not the first time that Australian crowd is doing nonsense: Harbhajan



NEW DELHI: India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Sunday said that the Australian crowd is in the habit of getting involved in unsavoury incidents like hurling abuses at the visiting teams.

The off-spinner also said that the Australian crowd has made comments about his colour and religion in the past.

Harbhajan's remarks came as the Indian team on Saturday lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused Bumrah and Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test.

"I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more. This isn't the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense. How do u stop them ?? #AUSvIND," tweeted Harbhajan.

The crowd did not stop on day four of the ongoing Pink Test as Siraj along with India skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a word with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding the unruly behaviour of the crowd. Visuals on television indicated that there were some words spoken for Siraj who was fielding near the boundary rope. Both the umpires then had a word with each other and the police then asked a group of men to leave the stand.

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against the section of fans who hurled racial slurs at Indian pacers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket," said Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security in an official release.

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," he added.

India has been set a target of 407 to win the third Test at the SCG.