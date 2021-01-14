STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala CM praises Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy centurion Muhammed Azharuddeen

Twenty-six-year-old Azharudenn had cracked the second-fastest T20 century to defeat Mumbai by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed a 54-ball 137 that blew Mumbai away.

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised Kerala opener Muhammed Azharuddeen, whose unbeaten 137 off 54 balls helped the state cricket team defeat hosts Mumbai by eight wickets in T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Twenty-six year old Azharuddeen had cracked the second-fastest T20 century to defeat Mumbai by eight wickets in the cricket tourney on Wednesday.

MATCH REPORT | Azharuddeen hits historic ton as Kerala thrash Mumbai

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said Azaharudenn had hit the century, facing very few balls, thus ensuring a sparkling victory for the state.

Let him go ahead steadily in this journey and come out with flying colours, he said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Kerala team for the victory. Let this victory inspire them to conquer greater heights, he added.

Chasing Mumbai's 196 for 7 wickets in 20 overs, Kerala secured 201 for the loss of two wickets in 15.5 overs.

സയ്യിദ് മുഷ്താഖ് അലി ട്വൻ്റി-ട്വൻ്റി ടൂർണമെൻ്റിൽ മുംബൈക്കെതിരെ മികച്ച പ്രകടനം കാഴ്ച വച്ച മുഹമ്മദ് അസ്ഹറുദ്ദീനെ...

Posted by Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, 13 January 2021
Comments

