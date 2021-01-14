Kerala CM praises Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy centurion Muhammed Azharuddeen

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised Kerala opener Muhammed Azharuddeen, whose unbeaten 137 off 54 balls helped the state cricket team defeat hosts Mumbai by eight wickets in T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Twenty-six year old Azharuddeen had cracked the second-fastest T20 century to defeat Mumbai by eight wickets in the cricket tourney on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said Azaharudenn had hit the century, facing very few balls, thus ensuring a sparkling victory for the state.

Let him go ahead steadily in this journey and come out with flying colours, he said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Kerala team for the victory. Let this victory inspire them to conquer greater heights, he added.

Chasing Mumbai's 196 for 7 wickets in 20 overs, Kerala secured 201 for the loss of two wickets in 15.5 overs.