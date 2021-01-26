STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Worked a lot on my fitness, game and skillset in Australia tour: Washington Sundar

The long hours of practice came in handy for the Chennai lad in the deciding Test in Australia, when he hit 62 and 22.

Published: 26th January 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Washington Sundar reaches to catch the ball ahead of play on 2nd Day of the 4th Test against Australia

Washington Sundar reaches to catch the ball ahead of play on 2nd Day of the 4th Test against Australia. (Photo| AP)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who made key contributions with both the bat and ball during his debut against Australia in the fourth Test at Brisbane, was felicitated by Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, the Prince of Arcot, at a grand function held at the Amir Mahal in Chennai.

"It is a matter of great pride that this boy, whom we have seen as a kid play cricket in Amir Mahal, is representing our nation today. It is his sheer hard work, dedication and determination that have made him achieve this," said the Prince of Arcot. 

The 21-year-old Washington thanked everyone for their support and said he would give his best whenever he gets an opportunity to play for the country. He believes that India would carry forward the winning momentum into the England series that begins on February 5 at Chennai.  "I'm looking forward to the series. It will be my first international assignment in India. It will be great if I get to play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is close to my heart," said Washington.

ALSO READ| Washington Sundar set for new innings as Chennai's 'district election icon'

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun had revealed that Washington, even while being a reserve, bats at least an hour and half in the nets under the guidance of batting coach Vikram Rathour. The long hours of practice came in handy for the Chennai lad in the deciding Test in Australia, when he hit 62 and 22.

"I thank the team management for giving me an opportunity to play on Australian soil. I worked a lot on my fitness, game and skillset during the tour and I feel that helped me put on a better show in the last Test," he added.

Washington had a word of praise for Tamil Nadu pacer T Natarajan, who had an impressive debut series in Australia. "I've seen him closely while playing for the state side. I always thought that an India cap was on the cards for him. The way he bowled in the death overs in the Indian Premier League did help him get into the Indian team. He gained a lot of confidence from IPL show. He is an inspiration," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Washington Sundar Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali India vs Australia Gabba IND vs AUS
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp