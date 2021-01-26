Worked a lot on my fitness, game and skillset in Australia tour: Washington Sundar

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who made key contributions with both the bat and ball during his debut against Australia in the fourth Test at Brisbane, was felicitated by Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, the Prince of Arcot, at a grand function held at the Amir Mahal in Chennai.

"It is a matter of great pride that this boy, whom we have seen as a kid play cricket in Amir Mahal, is representing our nation today. It is his sheer hard work, dedication and determination that have made him achieve this," said the Prince of Arcot.

The 21-year-old Washington thanked everyone for their support and said he would give his best whenever he gets an opportunity to play for the country. He believes that India would carry forward the winning momentum into the England series that begins on February 5 at Chennai. "I'm looking forward to the series. It will be my first international assignment in India. It will be great if I get to play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is close to my heart," said Washington.

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun had revealed that Washington, even while being a reserve, bats at least an hour and half in the nets under the guidance of batting coach Vikram Rathour. The long hours of practice came in handy for the Chennai lad in the deciding Test in Australia, when he hit 62 and 22.

"I thank the team management for giving me an opportunity to play on Australian soil. I worked a lot on my fitness, game and skillset during the tour and I feel that helped me put on a better show in the last Test," he added.

Washington had a word of praise for Tamil Nadu pacer T Natarajan, who had an impressive debut series in Australia. "I've seen him closely while playing for the state side. I always thought that an India cap was on the cards for him. The way he bowled in the death overs in the Indian Premier League did help him get into the Indian team. He gained a lot of confidence from IPL show. He is an inspiration," he added.