STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Alleged misbehaviour by PCB official led to Younis Khan quitting as batting coach

A source said that Younis wanted to join the team's bio-bubble few days later and that conversation with a board official led to him stepping down as batting coach.

Published: 27th June 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Alleged misbehaviour of a Pakistan Cricket Board official with Younis Khan led to the former captain quitting his batting coach position with the national team ahead of the England tour.

A highly reliable source close to the PCB told PTI that Younis wanted to join the team's bio-bubble few days later and that conversation with a board official led to him stepping down as batting coach.

"The real and factual reason is that Younis had asked the PCB to allow him to join the mandatory bio-bubble for the England tour after a few days' delay as he had to undergo a complex dental treatment in Karachi, the source said.

"Younis had come down to Lahore for three days to attend the conditioning camp set up at the High Performance Center for the England tour. But when it was announced that all players and officials will have to start quarantine from 20th July before boarding the flight to England, Younis requested the PCB to allow him to return to Karachi and undergo the dental treatment and give him permission to join the team late, the source added.

He disclosed that a PCB official with whom Younis spoke told him clearly that he couldn't join late or he would miss the series in England due to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for quarantine protocols.

"Apparently during the course of the conversation things heated up when the official told Younis that he should then just go to the West Indies as his request could not be entertained at such a late stage, the source revealed.

He said that after an exchange of some words, Younis also lost his cool and told the PCB official that it is better he not go on the tours to England and West Indies.

"Later PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan also spoke to Younis to sort out the matter but the former captain who is known to be temperamental said he didn't want to carry on working as batting coach any longer, said the source.

Another source close to Younis also disclosed that while it was true that Younis did have his disagreements with a few players in South Africa over their attitude and professionalism, this was not the reason for his resigning as batting coach.

"Generally he got along with all the players in the team as they respected his work ethics a lot."

The truth is Younis was not particularly happy with the progress of the team and batsmen and also over the fact that some of the batsmen he felt should be in the squad were not being considered for selection.

"Bottomline Younis was not happy with the way things were progressing and wanted a way out of his batting coach position and when there was disagreement over his joining the team late, he got the opportunity to step down.

The PCB is yet to announce a replacement for Younis although the Pakistan squad has reached England for their white ball series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
younis khan pakistan batting coach pakistan team Pakistan Cricket Board
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp