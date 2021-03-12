STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Terrific achievement: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Mithali Raj on completing 10,000 international runs

Mithali achieved the milestone figure in the third ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Published: 12th March 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday congratulated India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on accumulating 10,000 runs in international cricket.

Mithali achieved the milestone figure in the third ODI against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Playing in her 212th ODI, Mithali played a knock of 36 and completed 10,000 runs in international cricket. She became the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket. Former England skipper Charlotte Edwards was the first woman to do so. She is the leading run-getter across format with 10,273 runs.

"Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 10,000 runs in International Cricket. Terrific achievement... Keep going strong!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also joined Tendulkar to wish Mithali on her achievement.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer wrote, "Many congratulations on reaching 10,000 international runs @M_Raj03. Terrific achievement, a testament to your fitness, skill and dedication towards the game."

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called Mithali "champion cricketer" while sharing the stat.

ALSO READ | Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman cricketer to score 10,000 international runs

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises also congratulated India's ODI skipper.

"Congratulations to @M_Raj03 for completing 10,000 runs in international women's cricket. She is the first Indian to cross this milestone!" Mumbai Indians tweeted.

"Making us all proud since 1999! Mithali Raj becomes the first Indian woman batter to cross 10,000 runs in International Cricket," Punjab Kings tweeted.

Rajasthan Royals posted a photo of Mithali and wrote: "This is a Mithali Raj appreciation tweet."

Kolkata Knight Riders wrote: "ODI skipper @mithali breaches another landmark, becoming only the second player, after Charlotte Edwards, to amass 10000 runs in women's cricket. What a champion! #Cricket #INDWvSAW." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Mithali Raj Wasim Jaffer
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp