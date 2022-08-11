Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor says he faced racism in his autobiography 'Black and White'

In his autobiography "Black and White" released on Thursday, the legendary batsman says he endured racially barbed comments from teammates but does not specify at what level of the game in New Zealand

Published: 11th August 2022 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ross Taylor

New Zealand's Ross Taylor (Photo | Twitter @ICC)

By AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday that they are looking into allegations by former skipper Ross Taylor that he suffered racism.

The 38-year-old, who is of New Zealand-Samoan descent, retired from international cricket in April after a glorious career spanning 16 years.

Taylor's comments are the latest accusation of racism in cricket.

In his autobiography "Black and White" released on Thursday, the legendary batsman says he endured racially barbed comments from teammates but does not specify at what level of the game in New Zealand.

Taylor said that for most of his career he was "an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla line-up".

"In many ways, dressing-room banter is the barometer," he wrote.

"A teammate used to tell me, 'You're half a good guy, Ross, but which half is good? You don't know what I'm referring to.' I was pretty sure I did.

ALSO READ | New Zealand legend Ross Taylor hints at possible return to T20 cricket

"Other players also had to put up with comments that dwelt on their ethnicity."

He represented New Zealand in 112 Tests, scoring 7,683 runs between 2006 and 2022.

He was captain of the Black Caps for two years until 2012.

A spokesman for New Zealand Cricket told AFP they have contacted Taylor about the allegations.

"NZC has reached out to Ross to discuss some of the comments in his book, both to better understand the details of them and to offer support. These discussions are ongoing," said the spokesman.

"Ross currently sits on an NZC working group seeking to improve the game’s engagement with Pasifika communities and his input is greatly valued.

"We consider him an important part of our cricket family and are deeply disappointed he’s been exposed to this type of behaviour.

"NZC deplores racism."

Last month, an independent review into allegations of racism at Cricket Scotland found the governance and leadership practices of the organisation to be "institutionally racist".

In June, Pakistan-born Azeem Rafiq said his family have been subjected to "threats, attacks and intimidation" since the former Yorkshire spinner made allegations of racism against his old club.

Rafiq sent shockwaves through cricket when he said he had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying during his time as a Yorkshire player.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ross Taylor New Zealand Cricket racism Black and White autobiography
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp