Father spends time at salon even as Kuldeep makes India debut

The MP pacer took 2/37 in five overs as India lost to Bangladesh by one wicket in the first ODI in Mirpur on Sunday

Published: 04th December 2022

With an Eye on the Future: The promising right-hand medium pacer, Kuldeep Sen.

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon after finishing his morning chores, Rampal Sen headed for his shop, Fine Hair Cutting Salon, in the Subhash Chowk locality of Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Given the trendy hair salons, which have sprung up everywhere and Rewa is no exception, footfall has not been encouraging for Rampal.

Indifferent to the ever-decreasing number of customers, Rampal, however, opens his salon at 9 every morning. Even as the lazy morning was about to be changed into a sleepy afternoon, Rampal suddenly saw media persons flocking to his shop. It's not that he was completely surprised. He knew his 26-year-old son, Kuldeep, is in Bangladesh with the Indian team and there is a high chance of the latter getting a place in the playing XI for the first time. But Rampal prefers not to keep the shop shut no matter what and merely an anticipation of his son making his international debut was not a reason enough for him to skip his routine.
"I gave interviews non-stop to print as well as electronic media from 12 at noon to 6 in the evening. I didn't watch the match so I cannot comment on Kuldeep's performance," Rampal told The New Indian Express while on his way back home.
Earlier this year, Kuldeep, the right-hand medium-pacer, was bought by the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh. He played seven matches this edition picking up eight wickets with the best figures of 4/20 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Before replacing Yash Dayal in the India squad for Bangladesh, Kuldeep played six matches for Madhya Pradesh in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy and claimed 18 wickets including a fifer against Punjab. Kuldeep carried his form to Mirpur, Bangladesh as the pacer claimed 2/37 from his five overs in the first ODI which India lost to the hosts.
Despite his son being in the domestic circuit for around four years, Rampal never intended to leave his profession. "I am growing old and these days, people prefer trendy haircuts so it's no secret that most of them do not visit my shop. But it's not about income. I come here as this is my ancestral profession and more importantly, I cannot spend the whole day at my home," added the father.
Kuldeep reached Rewa as Madhya Pradesh failed to make it to the Vijay Hazare knockouts. He spent a few days with his childhood coach Aril Anthony at the Awadhesh Pratap Singh University ground before leaving for Bangladesh. "So heartening to see Kuldeep making his India debut. He was here for a few days and our talks centered around the good line and length. No specific drills for him as he has been with the big teams for quite some time now and knows what is best for him and the team," said Anthony, who is also the coach of MP pacer Ishwar Pandey.
Unlike Anthony, father Rampal is not an expert to comment on his son's exploits on the field. Instead, he relies on youngsters at his home to know about Kuldeep's performance. "I will reach home and speak to those who watched the match. They could have even received a call from Kuldeep by now."
December 4 turned out to be a special day for the Sen family including its head. But come Monday, Rampal will again head for his salon irrespective of what his son does donning the India colours.
