From raw talent to shining on IPL debut, Kuldeep Sen announces his arrival

CHENNAI: Before his birth, Aril Anthony's family migrated from Goa to Nagpur to Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and eventually settled in Rewa. Aril started playing cricket there and given his exploits with MP under-16 and 19 teams, he was included in the India-19 probables shortlisted to train under Australian legend Dennis Lillee at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai. Aril honed his skills there for more than two years in the mid-90s but couldn't graduate to the next level due to various reasons.

In 2001, he returned to the field hoping to produce more cricketers from the region and since then, he has been grooming cricketers, who have represented the state and the country. Till Sunday, Ishwar Pandey, who in 2013 had received an India call-up for the New Zealand series, and India women cricketer Nuzhat Parween, were his most famed wards. All that changed, at least to an extent, when his other protege, Kuldeep Sen, successfully defended 15 runs in the last over for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match on Sunday night.

"To be frank, I was worried when he was asked to bowl the last over. It could have gone either way as it was Kuldeep's maiden outing in the league. I am happy he remained calm and bowled wide full-length deliveries," Anthony told The New Indian Express from Awadhesh Pratap Singh University ground, where he trains budding cricketers.

The 25-year-old Kuldeep did call his coach on Monday morning to share his experience. "Forget about bowling the last over, he was not even sure of making his debut. Obviously, he was nervous, but once he took the field, he was determined to do good. It (determination) only grew when he was given the responsibility to bowl the last over," added the coach.

A big fan of Indian pacer Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep was a raw talent when Aril took him under his wings. Given his financial situation -- his father Rampal Sen runs a hair salon -- Kuldeep always wanted to play at higher levels but needed a lot of polishing even to get selected for the U-16 state team. "He was quick but used to chuck, which is why I didn't allow him to appear in U-16 district trials. We worked on it for years and then he made it to the U-19 district team."

The rise of Ishwar also motivated Kuldeep and the former played his part in grooming the youngster. There was even a time when Kuldeep didn't have the bowling shoes and Ishwar came to his rescue.

"We all did our part but it's his efforts that are bearing fruits now. His hunger for success and dedication set him apart from other upcoming cricketers and I hope he continues with his good work," said Pandey.

Kuldeep, who made his first-class debut in 2018, even clocked 146.5 kmph during his four-overs spell to win the fastest delivery of the match award and the coach feels pace is his ward's strength going forward.

"He bowls fuller and his tall frame means the high-arm release helps in bowling outswing deliveries with a good pace. He can also bowl inswinging deliveries and wide yorkers, which was on display against LSG's Marcus Stoinis. He is only going to improve from here on," signed off the BCCI Level A coach.