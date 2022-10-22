Big show: Super 12 on T20 world cup stage

By Express News Service

The first phase is over and Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Ireland and Zimbabwe have made it to the Super 12 stage which gets underway from Saturday. Here is a look at each of the teams.

Group 1

Afghanistan

For the second successive edition, they have made it to the Super 12 stage straight. While a lot was expected from them in the previous edition because of the conditions, they face a daunting task this time. Australian conditions are not familiar to them, and it remains to be seen how their batters will get used to the pace and bounce. That said, their bowling still looks their strongest suit. Can be party poopers.

Australia

The defending champions will eye successive titles. From the last edition, they have added more firepower in the form of Tim David and Cameron Green. With a potent pace attack and good spinners to play second fiddle, Australia have all bases covered. They are a settled unit and are firing on all cylinders. Don’t be surprised if Steve Smith doesn’t find a place in the XI.

England

Are one of the heavyweights in the group, who are expected to make the semifinals. Eoin Morgan is gone, but Jos Buttler has seamlessly recharged his side. Blessed with some of the cleanest strikers, they are bound to be a headache for opponents with their attacking gameplan. Even in the absence of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, they still look formidable with quality bowlers to back them.

Ireland

Have made it to the second stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time. Placed in a tough group, it will be interesting to see where they finish in the end. In the past, especially in the 50-over World Cup, have shown they can beat any side on a given day. In the shortest format, would definitely back themselves to spring a surprise or two. Will take the field with nothing to lose attitude.

Group 2

Bangladesh

Are fortunate to get here without playing the first round. It is a format that the Tigers are yet to crack. Unlike other teams, they are not blessed with power-hitters, which goes heavily against them. With a one-dimensional attack that relies heavily on spin, they have not been able to even challenge opponents. Lost all five games at Super 12 stage last time, and are entering the current edition low on confidence.

Netherlands

They are here for the first time. In the 2010 edition, they famously beat England, and can back themselves to a similar upset win here. They showed in the first round what they are capable of and they have a chance to show it against the top teams. Compared to the other three who qualified from the first round, the Dutch face the biggest challenge of all.

South Africa

The dark horses from the group. That is because of the pace attack that includes Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi. If that isn’t enough, throw in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, two excellent spinners make them an all-round attack. There is plenty of promise in the batting unit as well, if they come to the party, will be hard to stop.

New Zealand

If it is a World Cup, you write them off at your own peril. Led by Kane Williamson, they once again start a tournament flying under the radar. They have a settled unit and will bank on players to deliver their roles to perfection. It sounds simple, but it is what they follow sans any super stars. Their bowling looks formidable with a pace attack that includes two out-and-out pacers.

India

New captain, new coach, a new approach with the bat. Are one of the favourites to make it to the semifinals. But, there is a but, which tells a story in itself. Their bowling in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah will be tested to the core at the death. They will be relying on their batters to deliver the job and on that front, they are definitely not short on ammunition. Game against South Africa could be a deal breaker.

Pakistan

Were the life of the T20 World Cup last year. It remains to be seen which Pakistan turns up this time as there are plenty of concerns about their batting unit. Bowling has always remained their strongest suit and it is no different this time as they have a blend of pacers and spinners who could make conditions work in their favour.

Zimbabwe

After missing the bus last time, they have qualified for the Super 12’s this time. Sikander Raza is their player in form with bat and ball. Are not used to the conditions Down Under, meaning they have to bring their A game at all points to even challenge the rest. With Netherlands and Bangladesh in the mix, they would fancy at least a couple of wins.

Sri Lanka

Had to play the first phase games to get here and are hampered by few injury concerns. While the bowling looks a weak link, they have enough firepower in their batting. At the Asia Cup, they showed what they are capable of if they click as a unit. But this would be a different ball game, especially for the bowlers.

