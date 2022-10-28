Home Sport Cricket

Rain washes out World Cup clash to slow Ireland momentum

"Very disappointing. We played some really good cricket the other night and were looking forward to this fixture against a team we know really well," said Balbirnie.

Published: 28th October 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Andrew Balbirnie and Mohammad Nabi

Ireland's captain Andrew Balbirnie, left, and Afghanistan's captain, Mohammad Nabi walk from the field after their match was abandoned due to rain at the T20 World Cup cricket in Melbourne | AP

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie expressed frustration after rain denied his giant killers a crack at another famous win at the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

Showers are forecast for much of the day in Melbourne, also threatening the blockbuster evening showdown between Australia and England.

Ireland players stand on the field as they wait for the rain to stop ahead of their T20 World Cup cricket match against Afghanistan is delayed in Melbourne, Australia | AP

The Irish were pumped up after stunning England by five runs on Wednesday, but they were forced to share the points at the MCG with winless Afghanistan after rain washed out play without a ball being bowled.

"Very disappointing. We played some really good cricket the other night and were looking forward to this fixture against a team we know really well," said Balbirnie.

"We spoke a lot about it after the England game, about backing up that performance and coming out here and playing some good cricket. We didn't get to show what we could do today, unfortunately. If it could have gone our way we could have gone to Brisbane (to play Australia on Monday) with a lot of hopes of going into the next round," he added.

Ireland had formed against the Afghans, winning a five-match T20 series 3-2 earlier this year. Both teams receive one point so Ireland moves to second in the Group 1 table.

INTERVIEW | Aim is to make cricket a mainstream sport by 2030: Arren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland

They sit alongside table-toppers New Zealand, who face Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday, on three points.

Afghanistan are bottom of the group on two points and skipper Mohammad Nabi was equally disappointed -- it was their second washout of the tournament.

"The preparation was really good, we learned a lot from our first game against England and worked on our particular mistakes," he said.

"We were fully ready... the plan was to put a score on the board and bring the spinners into the game during the chase."

They next face Sri Lanka in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ireland Andrew Balbirnie Twenty20 World Cup Afghanistan
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp