Indian women's team records first ever series sweep on England soil with win in 3rd ODI 

Indian women's team records first ever series sweep on England soil with win in 3rd ODI 

Published: 24th September 2022 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

India women's team.

India women's team. (Photo | BCCI Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: India beat England by 16 runs in the third and final women's ODI to sweep series 3-0 for the first time here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, India were all out for a paltry 169 but that proved enough in the end. 

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out in 45.4 overs at Lord's in veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami's farewell game.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 68 off 106 balls, while opener Smriti Mandhana was the second highest scorer, making exactly 50 runs in 79 deliveries.

Among England bowlers, medium pacer Kate Cross returned with excellent figures of 4/26, while there were two wickets apiece for Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone.

Chasing the small target, England suffered a top-order batting collapse to be all out for 153 in 43.3 overs.

Charlie Dean top-scored with 47, while captain Amy Jones contributed 28.

For India, the retiring Goswami took two wickets while Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad got four and two, respectively.

Brief Scores: India: 169 all out in 45.4 overs (Deepti Sharma 68, Smriti Mandhana 50; Kate Cross 4/26).

England: 153 all out in 43.3 overs (Charlie Dean 47, Amy Jones 28; Jhulan Goswami 2/30, Renuka Singh 4/29, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/38).

