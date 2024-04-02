New skipper Pandya under fire from Rohit fans as Mumbai slump

NEW DELHI, INDIA: Hardik Pandya has been facing the wrath of jeering fans in the Indian Premier League this season, with the Mumbai Indians struggling since he took charge from the much-loved Rohit Sharma.

Five-time winners Mumbai replaced Rohit, who leads India in all formats, as captain before the IPL season started last month after the India all-rounder Pandya returned from Gujarat.

The homecoming has been tough for Pandya, who has been booed incessantly as his side slumped to three consecutive defeats, the latest at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

In contrast, the Chennai Super Kings have reported a "seamless transition" of leadership after their old warhorse Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the IPL's 17th edition.

Pandya's reception could not have been more different.

After being traded from Gujarat back to Mumbai for $1.8 million, his immediate elevation as captain went down badly with the legions of Rohit fans.

Rohit, 36, remains an icon in Mumbai after leading the team to five IPL titles since taking over from Australia's Ricky Ponting in 2013.

Mumbai's winless record with Pandya in charge this season has done nothing to win over the fans in the cricket-mad country.

Pandya began with a loss at Ahmedabad, home of Gujarat Titans, who won the title in their inaugural season in 2022 under the Indian all-rounder's dynamic leadership.