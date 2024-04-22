Rahul gathers momentum ahead of T20 WC squad selection

With the IPL being closely followed by the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June, the performance of Indian players in the ongoing league will decide the composition of the national team.

While a few players are certainties in the 15-member squad, a few spots are up for grabs including back-up options in case the first priority players suffer an injury or are sidelined due to some reasons.

One such spot in the playing XI is wicketkeeper-batter.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, who made a miraculous return to competitive cricket following a deadly car crash more than a year ago, may have sealed his spot given his batting position down the order and his show in the league so far. However, there are still a few options, who can stake a claim as a cover for Pant.

One among them is Dinesh Karthik, who minced no words while showing his intention to be in the team for the tournament.

"At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India," Karthik had said on the eve of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's game against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer, who last represented India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, said on Monday, "All I can say is I'm 100 percent ready, and I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup."

The other player, who has slowly come up the ladder during the IPL, is KL Rahul. For him, the start was good when he scored 58 off 44 against Rajasthan Royals in a losing cause but his strike rate was not at par with what is expected from batters in modern-day T20 cricket.