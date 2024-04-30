Pant to make India return at T20 World Cup after car crash

NEW DELHI: Rishabh Pant was named on Tuesday in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in June, his first return to international cricket after a horror car crash 16 months ago.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has impressed with his return to elite cricket this year, scoring 398 runs from 11 games in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

He will be among a 15-member squad headed to the United States and West Indies for the tournament starting June 1.

Rohit Sharma will lead the side with under-fire vice-captain Hardik Pandya, with veteran wicketkeeper K.L. Rahul making way for Pant's return.

Pant had termed his comeback to the game as "nothing short of a miracle" after a road crash in December 2022, when his Mercedes rammed into a barrier, flipped and caught fire near New Delhi.

"The kind of accident I had, I'm lucky to be alive," he said in December.

"I think it was very challenging, especially the first part I would say more from a physical point of view... there was a lot of pain to be endured."

The crash left him with a damaged ligament in his right knee, a hurt wrist and ankle, and abrasions to his back.

He fought back after an intensive rehabilitation programme and time on crutches at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.