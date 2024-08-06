ICC closely monitoring Bangladesh situation amid political turmoil

CHENNAI: With Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning following the ongoing turmoil in the country and fleeing the nation on Monday, there are questions over the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played there in October.

There is uncertainty over what lies ahead for the country. “The ICC is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), their security agencies and our independent security consultants. Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants,” an ICC spokesperson told this daily about the situation.