Thank you Gabbar: Cricketing world pays tribute to Shikhar Dhawan after retirement

NEW DELHI: The cricket fraternity hailed Shikhar Dhawan's infectious positivity and unshakable team spirit, while emotional fans remembered his iconic thigh-five celebrations and thanked 'Gabbar' for his inspirational cricketing journey that ended on Saturday.

Dhawan, a premier top-order ODI batter in the post-Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly era, announced his retirement two years after his final appearance in the national team.

He featured in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is.

It was Sehwag who Dhawan had replaced and the explosive opener of his times from Najafgarh took to X to pay his tribute.

"Badhaai ho Shikkhi. Ever since the time you replaced me in Mohali, you didn't look back and some top performances over the years. May you continue to have fun and live life to the fullest. Very best wishes always," posted Sehwag.