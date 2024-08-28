Jay Shah's endeavours as BCCI secretary made it a pioneer for others to follow: Sachin Tendulkar

MUMBAI: The newly-elected ICC Chairman Jay Shah's efforts as BCCI secretary in giving equal priority to men's and women's cricket have made the Indian board a "pioneer" for other governing bodies of the game to follow, reckoned legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday.

Shah will leave BCCI after a five-year stint, which began in October 2019, to take over as the independent chairman of the International Cricket Council from December 1.

Tendulkar joined many former and current players to extend his wishes to Shah, who will be the youngest ICC chairman in history at the age of 35.

"Being enthusiastic and having the drive to do something good for cricket are essential qualities for a cricket administrator.@JayShah displayed these traits wonderfully during his stint as @BCCI secretary," Tendulkar wrote on X.